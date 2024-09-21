Bengaluru Suburban Rail Phase-2 to cover 142 km

BENGALURU: The second phase of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) is likely to cover only 142km, in light of the Circular Rail Network for the city too in the pipeline. The nodal agency implementing the project, the Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises Karnataka (K-RIDE) has been asked to submit a proposal in this connection to the Railways, said multiple sources.

The decision was taken during a meeting at Vidhana Soudha between Minister of State for Railways V Somanna and Infrastructure Minister MB Patil, with top Railway and K-RIDE officials last week.

A top official in K-RIDE told TNIE, “It was decided that with the Circular Rail project of Bengaluru Division expected to be built in future, and ongoing quadrupling and doubling projects of Railways, there was no need for Suburban Rail in the stretches we had initially proposed for 452km. We have been asked to provide suburban network only in the missing portions (where there is no rail connectivity).”

K-RIDE had early last year submitted a proposal to put in place 452km of line in Phase-2 that would extend the 148.17-km Phase-I project in all directions. It was to connect Devanahalli to Chikkaballapura; Chikkaballapura to Kolar; Chikkabanavara to Tumakuru; Chikkabanavara to Magadi; Kengeri to Mysuru; Whitefield to Bangarpet; Heelalige to Hosur and Rajanukunte to Gouribidanur. However, South Western Railway had in November rejected the request from K-RIDE to conduct a pre-feasibility study for the same.

The official specified this as the new route which will run to 142km: Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur - 18km; Chikkabanavara to Dobbaspet - 36km; Chikkabanavara to Magadi Road - 45km; Heelalige to Anekal Road - 24km; Rajanukunte to Oderahalli - 8km and Kengeri to Hejjala - 11km.

“These would basically be short extensions of the existing Suburban Rail so it will link it with the upcoming Circular Rail,” he added. K-RIDE will shortly submit a proposal in this connection to Railways to get their consent, he added.

Divisional Railway Manager Yogesh Mohan told TNIE, “We have written to the Railway Board through the SWR that the original Phase-2 was redundant due to other railway projects. We have asked K-RIDE to submit a fresh proposal to us.”

The Detailed Project Report for the Rs 23,000-crore Circular Rail project is presently being done. It will connect Vaddarahalli, Devanahalli, Malur, Heelalige, Hejjala and Solur.