Dreams, Drag and Destiny

BENGALURU : A conversation with Sushant Divgikar, best known for their drag queen persona Rani Ko-He-Nur, is never dull. On stage, their presence commands attention, and their performances ensure the audience is fully engaged. In Bengaluru to perform alongside their idol and veteran singer Usha Uthup, Divgikar, renowned for their dual singing style, is thrilled about the opportunity.

“Usha maa, as I fondly call her, is not just an inspiration to me but to many singers and vocalists of my generation. Her music transcends all ages. Performing with someone you’ve idolised, who has also been a guru in many ways, is indescribable. It feels ethereal,” says Divgikar.

Divgikar is equally known for their flamboyant style, often seen in sarees but also drawing inspiration from international artists. “I love incorporating Indian textiles into my style whenever possible. You will see me rocking a saree as much as I do a pants and suit.

Some of my all-time fashion inspirations are Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, and RuPaul. Recently, Sunidhi Chauhan has really been killing it with her fashion choices and gorgeous outfits for her live tours. I’m a combination of all of the above,” they say.

Reflecting on their journey, Divgikar remains content. “Life has been superb, no complaints. People recognise me for my work and my art, and that’s the most beautiful part of it,” they share. However, they acknowledge the challenge of being reduced to their gender at times.