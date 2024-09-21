Lok Adalat disposes of 35.85L cases across Karnataka

BENGALURU: A total of 248 couples were reunited due to conciliation efforts and 2,696 partition suits were settled during the recently concluded National Lok Adalat held on September 14, said Justice V Kameswar Rao, Judge, High Court of Karnataka on Friday.

In total, 35,84,430 cases including 1,99,302 pending cases and 33,84,347 pre-litigation cases were disposed of with a total settlement amount of Rs 2,402 crores in the State.

One of the success stories highlighted by Justice Rao, the executive director of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, was the settlement of a 26-year-old case registered under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code.

In Bengaluru Urban district, a cheque bounce case between Reliance Home Finance Ltd v/s Sycon Constructions Pvt Ltd was settled for Rs 20 Crore. A Motor Vehicle Accident case (MVC) was also settled for Rs 3 crore 75 lakh.

Over 1,600 cases were settled under Section 125 of the CrPC and Domestic Violence Act. Regarding Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) cases 3,621 were disposed of in the National Lok Adalat and a compensation amount of Rs 191 crore was awarded. Under the Negotiable Instrument Act (NI) cases 8,517 were disposed of.

As many as 389 land acquisition cases were addressed totalling the settlement amount to Rs 196 crore across the state. For Motor Vehicle Claim a total settlement of Rs 48 crore was awarded.

Under the consumer cases, Rs. 3 crore 24 lakh was awarded to the litigants. “During this month’s Lok Adalat, 1,022 cases that were pending for five years and above were settled, 277 for 10 years and 144 for 15 years and above.

Over 1,365 senior citizens also amicably settled their disputes and benefited from the exercise,” said Rao addressing reporters.

The fourth National Lok Adalat is scheduled on December 14, where citizens can get their pending and pre-litigation cases settled across the state.