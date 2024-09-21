Stress, anxiety key factors for Alzheimer’s in young adults: Doctors

BENGALURU: Alzheimer’s disease is becoming a major health concern among young adults with doctors increasingly warning about the risks posed by chronic stress, anxiety and depression.

On World Alzheimer’s Day, which falls on Saturday, doctors stressed that though Alzheimer’s typically affects the elderly, growing evidence points to chronic stress, anxiety and long-term mental health issues as major risk factors for onset in younger people. They stress that the continuous release of stress hormones weakens the brain’s defences, making individuals more susceptible to cognitive decline, emphasising the importance of mindfulness practices to reduce stress and improve brain health. Doctors said the number of cases is expected to double every 20 years.

Dr Shiva Kumar HR, Consultant - Neurologist at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, said currently, 4.2% of the global population aged over 65 is affected. Recent studies also highlight the link between anxiety-related factors like inflammation and oxidative stress that contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s, he said.

Anxiety in younger individuals may be a preventable risk factor for dementia, but due to Alzheimer’s long preclinical phase, anxiety can trigger a destructive chain reaction later in life, Dr Kumar said. He added that people experiencing both anxiety and depression are at greater risk, as supported by the cumulative stress hypothesis which suggest that anxiety disorders - due to their intensity and recurrence - may be as harmful as depression.

Dr Anuradha HK, Lead Consultant - Neurology, Aster CMI Hospital, explained that the long-term mental health issues elevate stress hormones, increasing the likelihood of developing the disease. Poor sleep, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diets are accelerating cognitive decline and promoting Alzheimer’s. However, regular exercise, managing blood pressure, body weight and blood sugar levels can protect brain health, she added.