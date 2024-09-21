Why are Bengaluru’s footpaths in such deplorable state?

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, globally known as the Silicon Valley of India providing solutions to various issues, is struggling without proper footpaths. Is it rocket science to build and maintain footpaths? Why are footpaths in such a deplorable state?

Ask founder of Bangalore Walks, Arun Pai - who along with Deepesh Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of MoveInSync, with their #BLRFootpathChallenge, aims to cover 100 km on Bengaluru’s footpaths to review as to why the city is lacking footpaths.

Pai said he doesn’t agree with the sweeping generalisation and pointed out, “Some parts of the city have good footpaths and some don’t. The entire purpose of my 100 km challenge is to identify exactly which roads do not have footpaths, which have footpaths with obstacles and which have footpaths that are good to walk on.”

He said, “Until we come up with a precise, rational and commonsensical way of rating and evaluating footpaths and specifying the exact issue, we cannot solve the problem.”

Sharing an update on the 100 km challenge, he said, “I have covered 25 km of the campaign which started on September 15 and the results are interesting and counter-intuitive. Not only do we have footpaths, some of them are very good.” He said, “I am a walker and runner. I have been using the city’s streets and footpaths for the past 20 years. I conduct city tours -- guided walks and runs. I know there are good footpaths and not-so-good ones. I know there are many efforts (by government and citizen groups) to address the ‘problem’. However, I believe the problem has not been accurately defined in a granular way on which an actionable solution can be developed.”