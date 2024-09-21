Why are Bengaluru’s footpaths in such deplorable state?

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, globally known as the Silicon Valley of India providing solutions to various issues, is struggling without proper footpaths. Is it rocket science to build and maintain footpaths? Why are footpaths in such a deplorable state?
Ask founder of Bangalore Walks, Arun Pai - who along with Deepesh Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of MoveInSync, with their #BLRFootpathChallenge, aims to cover 100 km on Bengaluru’s footpaths to review as to why the city is lacking footpaths.
Pai said he doesn’t agree with the sweeping generalisation and pointed out, “Some parts of the city have good footpaths and some don’t. The entire purpose of my 100 km challenge is to identify exactly which roads do not have footpaths, which have footpaths with obstacles and which have footpaths that are good to walk on.”
He said, “Until we come up with a precise, rational and commonsensical way of rating and evaluating footpaths and specifying the exact issue, we cannot solve the problem.”
Sharing an update on the 100 km challenge, he said, “I have covered 25 km of the campaign which started on September 15 and the results are interesting and counter-intuitive. Not only do we have footpaths, some of them are very good.” He said, “I am a walker and runner. I have been using the city’s streets and footpaths for the past 20 years. I conduct city tours -- guided walks and runs. I know there are good footpaths and not-so-good ones. I know there are many efforts (by government and citizen groups) to address the ‘problem’. However, I believe the problem has not been accurately defined in a granular way on which an actionable solution can be developed.”
She said, “Broken slabs of pavements are never replaced in time. Pavements are not continuous, making them impossible for persons on wheelchairs. Square cement blocks being used to cover pavements end up uneven very soon making one trip on them. Ramps at entrances to houses/apartments make pedestrians walk at a 45% inclination. Kerb stones are kept sloping to allow cars to get onto the pavements making them slippery for pedestrians.”
BS Prahallad, Engineer-in-Chief, BBMP, maintained that Bengaluru has 13,000 km of roads and areas in the Central Business District have good footpaths. “They are being extended to outer areas as well. Footpaths in many places are encroached by street vendors. The High Court has ruled that footpaths should be free of all encroachments. We have sensitised all zonal chief engineers to take up drives to remove encroachments every first and third Saturday. If this is done regularly, better sense will prevail among vendors. In many places, vendors have settled for a long time. They can use some portion available, but cannot put up permanent structures or create problems for pedestrians.”
Admitting that civic works too damage footpaths, he said utilities and heavy machines sometimes take away part of roads and footpaths. But once the work is done, footpaths need to be brought back to their original shape. It has been done in many places. “It is an ongoing process. But power transformers and encroachments are a big challenge. The BBMP is doing its best to reclaim footpaths,” he added.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth said footpath encroachment removal is corporation’s responsibility. “Traffic police lock vehicles parked on footpaths and no-parking zones and impose fines.”