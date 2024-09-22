Man killed by roommate over alleged love triangle spat in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A suspected love triangle resulted in the brutal murder of a 24-year-old man in Sanjaynagar police station limits.

The victim, identified as Varun Kotyan, a resident of Geddalahalli, was allegedly murdered by his roommate, Divesh. The accused and the victim were reportedly in love with the same woman, and had a fight, ending in the crime.

Kotyan worked at a factory in Bagalur, while Divesh is employed with a private firm. On Friday, two other friends came to their house and all four went to Koramangala for a party. Around 4.30 am on Saturday, the four went for a jolly ride towards Devanahalli on two bikes and returned. Among the two other friends, one decided to sleep in Kotyan’s room, while the other went home.

Varun and Divesh were sitting outside their house, where they had an argument over the girl. In the ensuing altercation, Divesh allegedly attacked Varun. When the latter tried to escape by running away, the accused chased and pushed him down on the road. Divesh then lifted a stone from nearby and allegedly bludgeoned Kotyan to death. Divesh has been arrested.