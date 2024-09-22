Ten-year-old boy dies after playground gate falls in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A ten-year-old boy died after a ten-foot gate at a BBMP playground fell on him. The incident occurred on Sunday evening while the boy was cycling at the Rajashankar playground in Malleshwaram.

The incident has sparked backlash from citizens, who criticized the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its negligence in maintaining a playground that hundreds of visitors, primarily children, visit daily.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan, son of Priya, a homemaker, and Vijay, an autorickshaw driver. He was a resident of Vivekananda Block on Datthathreya Temple Street and was a fifth-grade student at a government school in Malleshwaram.

Police said Niranjan had gone to the playground with his friend around 4 pm. It was a walk through gate but Niranjan wanted to take the cycle inside and hence he pushed the gate, which fell on him, causing severe injuries. His friend and passersby rushed him to KC General Hospital, where he succumbed due to severe blood loss and serious head injury.