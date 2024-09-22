Ten-year-old boy dies after playground gate falls in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A ten-year-old boy died after a ten-foot gate at a BBMP playground fell on him. The incident occurred on Sunday evening while the boy was cycling at the Rajashankar playground in Malleshwaram.
The incident has sparked backlash from citizens, who criticized the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its negligence in maintaining a playground that hundreds of visitors, primarily children, visit daily.
The deceased has been identified as Niranjan, son of Priya, a homemaker, and Vijay, an autorickshaw driver. He was a resident of Vivekananda Block on Datthathreya Temple Street and was a fifth-grade student at a government school in Malleshwaram.
Police said Niranjan had gone to the playground with his friend around 4 pm. It was a walk through gate but Niranjan wanted to take the cycle inside and hence he pushed the gate, which fell on him, causing severe injuries. His friend and passersby rushed him to KC General Hospital, where he succumbed due to severe blood loss and serious head injury.
The hospital staff said that Niranjan was breathing when he was brought to the hospital by his friend and an autorickshaw driver. A CPR was done and doctors started treatment but he succumbed due to severe blood loss.
Speaking to TNIE, Priya told that Niranjan left home around 3:45 pm with a friend. About 30 minutes later, she received the devastating news that her son had died after the playground gate crashed on him.
Members of the Shirur Park Residents Association said that contractors often receive payment from the government but fail to make necessary improvements.
Over the past 10 years, the playground has been renovated four times, yet no significant changes have been made. There are no CCTV cameras or security guards, and even the rusted gate was repainted, which fell claiming the life of the boy.
Prakash, a resident of Malleshwaram, mentioned that the gate had fallen twice before, but the authorities took no action. Another member of the association noted that the playground is small, and drainage was constructed inside it instead of utilizing the drainage available outside the park.
The Malleshwaram police have registered a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS against unnamed BBMP officials. "We will initiate action those who were responsible for maintaining the playground," the police said.