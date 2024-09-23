BBMP to form committee to probe child death at Malleshwaram Park

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday said a committee will be formed to look into the death of a 10-year-old boy at Rajashekhar Playground in Malleshwaram belonging to BBMP at around 4:30 pm on Sunday after an iron gate crashed on him when he was playing.

Talking to press on Monday, he said, "the committee will also consist of Chief Engineer and West zone officials. Based on the report, if it indicates negligence on behalf of ward officials or concerned contractor or agency responsible, action will be initiated,"

When asked about the compensation towards the kin and kith of the deceased boy, the palike chief said, the decision to compensate is left to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar.

Following the incident, the BBMP has raised an alert across the zone and asked concerned officials to ensure proper maintenance and remove old and damaged iron gates, fix broken fence, remove dangling dangerous cables if any and deploy security.

Recently, a 16-year old died after he fell from first floor while tying a religious flag. Due to the fall, the suffered head and neck injuries. The relatives and activists blamed BBMP for not covering the drain with slab.

However BBMP officials said, the white topping road work at Govindpura is in progress, and once the work is completed, drains will be covered. They also said that the police had given them clean chit as Palike is not responsible for the accident and death.