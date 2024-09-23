Bengaluru woman's murder: Hubby smells paramour’s role in crime

BENGALURU: Hemant Das, the estranged husband of Mahalakshmi -- whose body was chopped into pieces and was stuffed into a refrigerator, said his wife had an illicit relationship and he suspected her paramour’s role in the cold-blooded murder.

Speaking to reporters at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital mortuary, where an autopsy was conducted on Sunday, Das claimed that he last saw Mahalakshmi around 25 days ago when she came to his shop in Nelamangala to see their daughter.

“We were married for six years and separated nine months ago due to differences. Mahalakshmi had filed a case against me at the Nelamangala police station in December over a dispute. After we separated, she stayed alone in Vyalikaval.

On Friday, the landlord called and informed me about the foul smell coming from the first floor, where she lived. I informed Mahalakshmi’s mother, who went to check on Saturday and found her body chopped and stuffed in the refrigerator,” Das said.

He said Mahalakshmi had an illicit relationship with Ashraf from Uttarakhand, who was working in a salon in Nelamangala. Das alleged that he suspects Ashraf’s role behind the murder. He said Mahalakshmi had filed a blackmail complaint against Ashraf at the Seshadripuram police station a few months ago.

Mahalakshmi’s younger brother said she was last seen on WhatsApp on September 4. Her sister Sayeeda, who said she was not speaking to Mahalakshmi for almost a year, said the family demands justice.

The police have formed five teams to investigate the case. They are questioning those who were close to the victim and analysing footage captured by over 150 CCTVs.

The police are yet to find Mahalakshmi’s mobile phone, which is believed to be taken by the killer. Also, the weapon used to commit the murder and further mutilate the body is not yet found. The police recorded the statement of the family members on Sunday.