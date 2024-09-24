Bengaluru schools shine, bag spots in Top 10 in national rankings

BENGALURU: Bengaluru schools have once again made a mark by securing several spots in countrywide ranking of schools surveyed by EducationWorld in association with Bengaluru-based AZ Research Partners Pvt Ltd. The annual report -- Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2024-25 -- was released Monday.

The Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, secured the first spot in the country under the category of government boarding schools, while the Air Force School, Hebbal, was awarded the fifth spot under the central government day school category. Brindavan Education Centre, Academy for Severe Handicaps and Autism (ASHA) and Vidyaniketan Academy, Centre for Learning Challenges, are featured in the best special needs schools in the country.

The survey rates and ranks the country’s Top 4,000 schools in four main and 23 sub-categories. This year, a sample database of 8,700 respondents, including 5,150 parents and 3,550 education professionals across 34 cities in the country, were surveyed.

Schools were surveyed on 14 parameters of educational excellence, such as academic reputation, competence of faculty members, individual attention to students, leadership quality, curriculum and pedagogy (hybrid learning readiness), co-curricular education, sports and more.

“Schools are grouped in discrete categories to eliminate apples and oranges type comparisons. Another special feature of the annual EWISR is that it is a national survey based on field interviews with over 8,700 knowledgeable respondents, not on the opinions of a handful of selected jurors,” said DilipThakore, founder-editor of EducationWorld.

In the Vintage Legacy Co-Ed Day Schools category, St Joseph’s Boys High School stood at number two and Bishop Cotton Girls School secured the sixth rank. Smt Kamalabai Educational Institution achieved the seventh rank in the co-ed category.