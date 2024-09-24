BENGALURU: Amidst all the craze for lavish destination weddings, actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s recent wedding pictures captivated hearts with their simplicity and elegance.

Hydari embraced a minimalist bridal look, including a delicate crescent moon mehndi design, breaking away from the traditional heavy henna patterns.

This minimalist mehndi trend isn’t limited to Hydari. Other Bollywood brides like Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt have also embraced subtle designs, sparking a wave of new-age brides following suit and opting for minimal mehndi designs.

Shifa Khan, set to wed in December, plans to stick with minimalist designs after opting for a small floral motif during her engagement. “It looked simple yet elegant and complemented my gown perfectly,” says the city-based interior designer.

For her wedding, she plans to continue with understated henna, ensuring her mehndi complements all her outfits. “Since my wedding will have a mix of Indian and Western attire, I am planning to go for the minimalist mehndi design again,” adds Khan.

Software engineer Devika Anand, who is going to be a bride in November, shares similar sentiments, saying, “Heavy mehndi designs are great but it does not go well with all kinds of attire, especially cocktail wear.” She opted for a minimal design during her engagement, allowing her attire to take centre stage. “I love Hydari’s crescent moon design, and brides like Alia and Kiara have shown how smaller patterns work beautifully with Indian lehengas,” she says.

Designer Reshma Kunhi, who regularly styles brides for their D-day, highlights how minimalist mehndi enhances the overall bridal look. “It draws attention to the bride’s outfit and jewellery. The brides are also particular about aesthetics during a shoot, especially for close-up shots like cutting the cake or holding hands.

So, pictures look nice and clean with minimalist designs,” Kunhi explains. She also notes that minimalist mehndi pairs perfectly with the growing trend of white or off-white bridal attire, offering a calming and chic image.