Expert: Killer seems to be sadomasochist

BENGALURU: While city police are said to have identified the killer of Mahalakshmi, the 29-year-old woman whose dismembered body parts were found stuffed inside a refrigerator in her one-bedroom house in Vyalikaval police station limits, forensic experts said the killer seems to be a sadomasochist and should be brought to justice at the earliest.

“According to media reports, the victim’s body was cut into several pieces (more than 30) before being stuffed inside the refrigerator. The perpetrator may have dismembered her after killing her for two reasons -- easy disposal of body parts and to derive gratification and pleasure (sic) from indulging in the macabre process of dismembering the body.

While there have been disturbing cases of murder and dismemberment reported earlier, cutting the body into pieces is a time-consuming affair and requires skill. People with sadomasochistic tendencies derive pleasure and gratification by inflicting pain on their victim.

Preserving body parts inside a refrigerator seems to be an indication of an extremely antisocial personality disorder behind the grisly act. Sadistic killers lack empathy,” said the expert.

According to sources, when the refrigerator was opened after some neighbours complained of a foul smell from the flat, family members of the victim found Mahalakshmi’s head in the last tray of the refrigerator. The visceral organs were kept in the top shelf and the remaining body parts were stuffed in the three shelves.

“The killer seems to have been in no rush or panic to dispose of the body after murdering and dismembering her as if he had finished cooking and kept the food in the refrigerator. It must have taken him a lot of time - at least two to three hours to murder and dismember his victim.