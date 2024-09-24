‘House was cleaned with chemicals after murder’

BENGALURU: The killer, who chopped Mahalakshmi’s body into 59 pieces, ensured that there were no bloodstains on the floor. A brand new suitcase found at the crime scene also suggests that his plans to move the body out did not work. Even as the police probing the gruesome murder are working on every detail at the scene of crime, it has been revealed that the assailant had tried his best to ensure that the murder didn’t come to light.

The police said that despite the killer butchering the woman’s body, the house was clean. “Though the body was chopped into 59 pieces, there were no blood stains on the floor or the walls. He has cleaned the house thoroughly after dismembering the body.

At one stage, we were unable to decide whether the body was cut into pieces in the same house,” the officer said. The police suspect that the killer, after committing the murder and cutting the body, cleaned the house using chemicals.

“He must have taken a bath in the same house and brought a new suitcase, probably to shift the body. Only when we catch him, we will know why he did not shift the body.” Meanwhile, the police on Monday sent the refrigerator in which the body parts were stuffed to FSL.