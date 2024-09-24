Through the darkest rooms

BENGALURU: I had a clear conscience, a deep-seated certainty that I was not at fault in anything. But I realised that emotions would not get me justice. What they didn’t stick was part of the desire to do something. A spark that turned into a compelling inferno of the need to reach out to other girls who have gone through a similar experience. It was gradual, built up over time.

The certainty that I would pledge every breath of my life to fight sex crimes against women and girls. The more I thought about it, the more I started understanding the impact of sex crimes on women. And then it struck me that women and girls caught in prostitution experience it on a daily, hourly basis. I started to consider prostitution as the worst sex crime,” writes Sunitha Krishnan in her autobiography, I Am What I Am, published by Westland and released recently.

In Chapter 3, titled The Girl Who Did Not Cry, Krishnan, co-founder of Prajwala, an anti-sex trafficking organisation, delves into one of the most harrowing moments of her life – the experience of sexual assault. But what stands out is not simply the recounting of this traumatic event but her exploration of societal expectations of survivors.

The writing episode

Reflecting on why this was the right time to tell her story, Krishnan, a Padma Shri recipient, credits her father as one of the key influences behind her decision to write the book. “One was my father’s death. He had this obsession with autobiography.” After years of encouragement, her father’s autobiography was finally completed just two months before his passing.

This event, combined with a surprising call from a Bollywood producer wanting to make a biopic of her life based on online data, compelled Krishnan to take control of her own narrative. “I cannot allow people to build up stories about me. Whatever truth is there about me should be told by me,” she said.