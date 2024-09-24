Unmasking the silent killer

Santhosh points out that new employees often feel pressure to maintain an extravagant lifestyle despite being underpaid. “At a previous job, I was accidentally copied on an email about client billing. I found out that my work was billed at USD 17 an hour, but I was paid only USD 650 for the entire month. Similarly, startups may offer high salaries but often expect one employee to do the work of two or three,” he reflects.

Dr Meghna Singhal, a clinical psychologist, highlights the impact of overwork on health. “When people overwork, they sacrifice sleep and exercise, harming both physical and mental health. Overworking leads to mistakes, reduced efficiency, and stifled creativity – qualities vital for many jobs,” she explains.

Call for change

Chetty-Rajagopal calls for a change in how managers and companies address these issues. “Perhaps, managers should be judged not just on team performance, but also on their employees’ well-being. You can’t push people to work crazy hours without acknowledging their efforts or offering support. Companies need to be more conscious of employee wellness.” She suggests practical solutions, such as mentorship or buddy systems, to support new employees without overwhelming them. “A strong buddy system could help – when you’re new and unsure, or need someone to guide you,” she adds.

As debates on corporate responsibility and employee well-being continue, calls for systemic changes that go beyond superficial solutions have been mounting. Santhosh, now working with a European manager, offers a hopeful example of how such changes can be implemented. His manager encourages taking leave and ensures team discussions prioritise well-being, even reminding them to log off early on Fridays to enjoy the weekend. “I work six hours a day, take holidays without judgement, and work flexibly-even taking surfing lessons in the morning,” he adds.

Perayil’s loss has thrown light on deep-rooted issues. Like experts put it, it’s not about driving people to exhaustion but making sure they’re supported and recognised for their hard work. “Work still needs to get done, but how we approach it has to evolve,” Chetty-Rajagopal says.

Tips for Ensuring Work-Life Balance

Stay connected with loved ones; a circle of close friends is essential.

Get your sleep cycle right; aim for uninterrupted sleep for 6-8 hours. Spend at least an hour each day on physical exercise, preferably outdoors.

Emphasise the importance of setting boundaries in toxic workplaces. If you feel overwhelmed, consider taking a break. If that doesn’t help, quitting may be necessary and should not be viewed as a failure.

Remember, you are not responsible for all the work in the organisation. If you’re struggling or have self doubts, ask for help

Mahima Anna Jacob