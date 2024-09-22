NHRC intervenes in Anna Sebastian’s death

KOCHI : Intervening in the tragic death of a 26-year-old Ernst and Young (EY) chartered accountant Anna Sebastian, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday emphasised that businesses should be sensitive to and accountable for human rights issues.

Expressing serious concern over the incident after taking suo motu cognisance of reports that the girl from Kerala died due to excessive workload, the rights panel called businesses to review their work culture, employment policies and regulations to ensure alignment with global human rights standards.

The commission has observed that the reports, if true, raise serious issues regarding challenges faced by young citizens at work, that lead to mental stress, anxiety, and lack of sleep, adversely affecting their physical and mental health while chasing impractical targets and timelines resulting. They are grave violations of human rights. It added that it is the prime duty of every employer to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to its employees. They must ensure that everyone working with them is treated with dignity and fairness.

The NHRC also issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, calling for a detailed report on the matter and the steps being taken to be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur. The response is expected within four weeks.

The Union Labour Ministry has also announced a probe into the death of the Kochi native who died in Pune, Maharashtra, on July 20.