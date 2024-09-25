BBMP starts anti-rabies campaign

BENGALURU: The animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a campaign to make the city rabies free. According to an official, rabies is a deadly disease, but it is 100% preventable. Under the National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination (NAPRE), launched by the Government of India in 2021 to make India a rabies-free nation by 2030, the BBMP has formulated a vaccination drive for dogs.

Civil servants, residents of urban slums, the State Disaster Response Force, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSES) and resident welfare associations have been roped in for the campaign against rabies.

Meanwhile, the Palike is also conducting awareness dives on maintaining cleanliness.

To celebrate the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan’ has been launched in all BBMP wards. Awareness programmes are being conducted by citizens, students, corporation staff, marshals, NGOs and resident welfare associations.

The Palike has been organising a cleaning programmes since September 14, and cleared 50 tonnes of waste till date.