Commuters rescue woman from fall as she experiences giddiness on packed Bengaluru Metro train

BENGALURU: A woman in her twenties developed giddiness due to the suffocating environment inside a packed Metro train heading from Whitefield to Kempegowda Interchange Metro Station on the Purple Line.

She was caught by co-passengers as she was about to fall while the train was en route to Swami Vivekananda Metro Station. Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) advises on the steps to take in case of emergencies inside the train.

Sunil Sharma, a systems analyst at an MNC, told TNIE, “The Metro train I boarded was packed to the brim around 6 PM when I got on at K R Pura Metro Station. This is a similar scene during peak hours daily. The train had travelled for some time when I noticed a woman showing signs of giddiness and falling down.”

“Those standing around caught her before she could fall,” he added. She was given a seat, and someone handed her water as well.

The train, meanwhile, approached Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Station.

“I screamed to the guard at the station that we had an emergency inside, but the person did not respond. The door closed, and the train continued on its journey,” he said.

The woman later got off the train at Halasuru Metro Station along with a man accompanying her. Sharma added, “None of us knew how to seek help inside the train.”

BMRCL response

A senior official stated that every coach has an emergency button. “In case of any problem inside the train, the public can press it, and a connection with the Loco Pilot (LP) would be established immediately,” he said.

“The LP can view all the coaches through a display screen where images are captured via CCTV. If the loco pilot feels it is a genuine issue, then the train would be stopped immediately, and remedial measures would be taken,” he added.