Incense, pigeons, pet dander may cause lung diseases

BENGALURU: While lung diseases and cancer are often seen as the result of smoking and air pollution, experts warn that incense sticks burned in poorly ventilated spaces, air fresheners, pigeons, rats and pet dander from dogs and cats are significant contributors to lung diseases. Doctors emphasise that these hidden factors, which are often overlooked, release harmful particles that can worsen respiratory health.

World Lung Day is observed on September 25, with the theme for 2024 being ‘Close the Care Gap: Everyone Deserves Access to Cancer Care’

Doctors mentioned that the intake of refined carbohydrates and saturated fats a key contributor to obesity are also the root causes of respiratory problems as excess weight decreases lung capacity and places extra pressure on the diaphragm, heightening the risk of lung-related issues.

With poor indoor air quality from mould and household chemicals, exposure to harmful substances in the workplace, and genetic predisposition being key contributors, doctors say the hidden causes of lung disease are more widespread than many realise.

Dr Sunil Kumar K, lead consultant in interventional pulmonology at Aster CMI Hospital, emphasised that occupations such as mining, construction and manufacturing expose workers to harmful substances that can damage lung health. Exposure to mould, a history of medical conditions like cystic fibrosis, sleep apnea and autoimmune diseases significantly contribute to the risk of developing lung disorders.

Dr Kumar mentioned that vaping among teenagers poses serious threats to lung health. “A sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet rich in processed foods, salt and fats can further impair lung function,” he added.

Dr Manjunath PH, consultant, interventional pulmonologist at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, said environmental factors, including long-term exposure to air pollution and occupational hazards such as chemical fumes contribute to these diseases. These pollutants can cause lung irritation, resulting in conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, asthma and lung cancers. Genetics can also influence susceptibility to lung diseases.

Preventive measures, including quitting smoking, utilising protective equipment in hazardous work environments, and regularly monitoring lung health, are essential for reducing the incidence of lung disease and cancer, Dr Manjunath added.

Experts say it is crucial to pay attention to symptoms such as persistent cough, breathing difficulty, chest pain, sudden weight loss, excessive fatigue and frequent illnesses. In some cases, a lack of appetite, joint pain, hoarse voice and changes in skin colour may also occur.