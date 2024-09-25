MSc graduate arrested for arson after setting royal enfield bullets on fire

BENGALURU: Upset over not having a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle of his own, a 25-year-old MSc graduate went about setting three motorcycles of the type on fire, for which he has been arrested by the Peenya police. The accused had set fire to three Bullets that were parked outside a PG accommodation in HMT Layout. He sourced petrol from the vehicles that he targeted, and used it to ignite the fire.

The accused is identified as Pulakith, a resident of Mahalakshmipuram. Despite having an MSc in Tourism, he was unemployed. Pulakith had set fire to the motorcycles around 1 am on September 19. Deepanshu Agarwal, one of the bike owners, had filed a complaint in this regard. Agarwal, who is a student, had purchased a second-hand Bullet, a few months ago. The accused had specifically set Agarwal’s Bullet afire, however, the flames spread to the other Bullets parked nearby, and incinerated them.

The inmates of the PG, on seeing the flames, alerted Agarwal. Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested the accused, who has since been released on bail. “The accused and the complainant don’t know each other. Pulakith, who keeps loitering around, saw Agarwal’s Royal Enfield Bullet parked outside the PG. Upset over not having a Bullet himself, he set fire to the two-wheeler. Two other motorcycles that were parked on either side also caught fire in the incident. Initially, it was suspected that some local criminals could be involved,” said an officer. The Peenya police have registered a case.