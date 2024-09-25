RDPR Minister Priyank holds roadshow in Delhi for Bengaluru Tech Summit

BENGALURU: IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge held a roadshow in New Delhi on Tuesday to promote the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), scheduled to be held at Bengaluru Palace from November 19-21.

The roadshow showcased Karnataka’s advancement as a global technology hub and invited companies and investors to participate in India’s premier tech event. The event was attended by industry leaders, international investors and representatives of the tech ecosystem.

“It is an honour to represent Karnataka, a state that continues to lead India’s technological revolution. The Bengaluru Tech Summit will be another milestone in advancing innovation and collaboration. We welcome global leaders and companies to join us in Bengaluru to shape the future of technology. The Bengaluru Tech Summit promises to deliver opportunities as it attracts the world’s foremost leaders, innovators, and disruptors, drawing over 50,000 tech enthusiasts from India and more than 40 nations,” said Kharge.

The minister also highlighted Karnataka’s advantages and listed down key highlights of the state’s tech ecosystem such as being number one in India’s innovation index, home to the nation’s 37% unicorns, housing 460 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and home to India largest AL talent pool. It was also mentioned that Bengaluru ranked 8th globally in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index (GSEI), the only Indian city to feature in the top 10.

Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (KEONICS) Chairman Sharath Bacchegowda was also present.