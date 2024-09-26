Bengaluru woman's murder: Mahalakshmi died of stab injuries on her chest, abdomen

BENGALURU: Mahalakshmi, the 29-year-old woman whose dismembered body parts were found stuffed inside a refrigerator in her one-bedroom house in Vyalikaval police station limits, reportedly died of stab injuries, said sources on condition of anonymity.

“She was allegedly fatally stabbed in her chest and abdomen, which claimed her life. It is not clear when she was murdered because the body parts were kept inside the refrigerator and were not decomposed. It is also difficult to say whether one or more than one person was involved in the murder and butchering of the body,” said sources.