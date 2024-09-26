Bengaluru woman's murder: Mahalakshmi died of stab injuries on her chest, abdomen

BENGALURU: Mahalakshmi, the 29-year-old woman whose dismembered body parts were found stuffed inside a refrigerator in her one-bedroom house in Vyalikaval police station limits, reportedly died of stab injuries, said sources on condition of anonymity.
“She was allegedly fatally stabbed in her chest and abdomen, which claimed her life. It is not clear when she was murdered because the body parts were kept inside the refrigerator and were not decomposed. It is also difficult to say whether one or more than one person was involved in the murder and butchering of the body,” said sources.
Police are yet to recover weapons used for killing the woman and dismembering her. Investigation also suffered a setback after the alleged prime accused, Mukti Ranjan Ray, died by suicide in his native Bhuinpur village in Bhadrak district, Odisha. “It is a big setback for the investigation as the suspect is not available any more for interrogation and investigation.
The forensic analysis of evidence recovered from the crime site will help nail the criminal if he (Ray) was actually the perpetrator,” added sources.