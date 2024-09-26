Karnataka MLA Munirathna in trouble, BBMP chief orders inquiry on development works in RR Nagar

BENGALURU: BJP MLA Munirathna appears to be in deeper trouble with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath ordering an inquiry into developmental works taken up in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency between 2020 and 2022. Girinath said a committee of three IAS officers and two engineers, headed by BBMP Revenue Commissioner Munish Moudgil, will probe the works. The Palike will take further action based on the inquiry report.

According to the order, Special Commissioner Moudgil will head the committee, while Special Commissioners of BBMP projects and finance, chief engineer, quality assurance and quality control, are members. The chief engineer, the Technical Vigilance Cell under the Commissioner, will be a member secretary.

Girinath stated that there were media reports that during these two years, more funds were allocated to the RR Nagar segment. “We have formed a committee to probe this. We will check whether all rules and regulations were followed,” he said, adding that the probe will look into whether there is a link between shoddy work and bills, or whether unauthorised works were taken up to get bills released. Based on details of the report, further steps will be taken,” he said.

Velu Nayakar, former corporator of Lakshmidevi Nagar ward, and once a close aide of Munirathna, said he welcomes the move. “BBMP should have investigated it long ago. Many contractors who got benefits will be caught,” said Nayakar, who also filed a case against the MLA, accusing him of insulting people belonging to Scheduled Caste, in which Munirathna was arrested.

Venkatesh, former corporator of Yeshwantpur ward and a close aide of the MLA, said it is vendetta politics. “If the probe is unbiased, the MLA will come out clean,” he said.

At present, Munirathna is in the custody of the Special Investigation Team as he faces three criminal cases — two in Vyalikaval police station for assault and a casteist remark on a BBMP contractor, and one in Ramanagara in connection with a rape and blackmail case.