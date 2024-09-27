BDA master plan: Contract finalised for firm to use drones to capture images

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority's master plan is slowly inching forward. The contract has been bagged by 'Drone Destination', a Delhi-based concern authorised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The work order will be issued shortly, said BDA sources. The master plan lays a blueprint for the city for the future, and the enormous delay led to the scope of the plan to change from 2031 to 2041.

Three firms had bid for the contract to use drones to capture images for Master Plan 2041.

“We have narrowed down on 'Drone Destination' as it has performed well in both the technical and financial bid. The Rs 2.55 crore proposed by the firm is the lowest among the bidders. In addition to that, it had the technical prowess to implement the project,” said a senior official.

"The letter of intent has been handed over to them, and the work order will be handed over early next week," he added.

Another official told TNIE, “Out of the total 1227 sq km area of the city for which the master plan is being prepared, 427 sq km will come under BDA’s jurisdiction.”

The concern will use an oblique camera, which can capture images of properties from five angles in a three-dimensional form.

“They are expected to derive data from the images and hand it over to the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC). The deadline is four months,” explained another official.

BDA decided on drone images due to the better clarity it can offer, he added.

For the 800 sq km falling under BBMP, the data is already made available under the Urban Property Ownership Record (UPOR) scheme with both the Urban Development and the e-governance departments.

Another official said, “KRSSAC will collate the data of properties under both the BBMP, BDA areas and prepare the base map as well as the land use map. It could take anywhere between six months and eight months.”

This forms the main structure for the BDA’s master plan. “Only when this is received Town Planning Section can begin work on the plan,” he added.

Officials did not specify any deadline for readying the master plan.