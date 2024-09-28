Art of disruption

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru embraces autumn, SwarTaal, Jagriti Theatre’s annual festival celebrating Indian classical music and dance, is in full swing. In its eighth year, the programme features three performances that captivate, provoke thought, and transport audiences through unique expressions of devotion, philosophy, and artistry.

One of the most anticipated performances is by TM Krishna, the pioneering Carnatic musician whose intellectual and emotional approach has garnered both acclaim and controversy. Krishna describes his relationship with Carnatic music as “deeply reverential and hence seriously critical.” Known for his fearless experimentation, he has redefined the role of a classical musician, pushing boundaries not only in music but within the socio-political contexts surrounding it.

While Carnatic music traditionally adheres to a structured format, Krishna has long challenged this, often giving his accompanists more freedom or reimagining the concert sequence. He emphasises that creativity in classical arts is about transformation and interpretation, not rigid adherence to form. “It has been a decade and a half since I stepped aside and reimagined a Carnatic concert,” he reflects. “Whatever happens, happens in the moment.”

On his upcoming performance, he says, “Creativity cannot be specified concert by concert. It is a continuum. It would be naive to claim any specific differentiation for any one concert. As a musician, all I can promise is honesty and immersion. I cannot predict what will happen at the concert. The audience just has to come and experience it with us.”