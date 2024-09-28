BDA to levy betterment charges in 17 villages across Shivaram Karanth layout

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will levy betterment charges in the 17 villages across which Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout is located. The layout is ready and the BDA waiting for the go-ahead from the Karnataka high court to go ahead with the allotment of sites.

A top BDA official said, “Whenever a BDA project comes up in any area, the value of the property in the vicinity shoots up. Hence, under BDA Act Section 20 and 21, we are entitled to collect a one-time betterment charge from the residents. This is just a nominal charge.”

Explaining how the fee is calculated, the official said the market value of a piece of land before the BDA Layout was constructed and the market value after it was built is being assessed. The betterment fee will just be one third of the difference between the two values.

The official listed the fees to be charged per square foot: Somashettyhalli : Rs 465, Ganigarahalli: Rs 465, Byalakere: Rs 170, Ramagondanahalli: Rs 1,028, Doddabettahalli: Rs 805, Kempapura: Rs 1,149; Avalahalli: Rs 561, Harohalli: Rs 166, Medi Agrahara: Rs 62, Shamarajapura: Rs 170, Veerasagara: Rs 68, Vaderahalli: Rs 77, Kempanahalli: Rs 43, JB Kaval: Rs 186, Kalathamanahalli: Rs 108, Lakshmipura: Rs 465, and Guni Agrahara: Rs 217.

The date from when these charges would come into effect has not yet been finalised, said another official.