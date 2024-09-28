Stay hydrated!

BENGALURU: Water is essential for life. From the time that primaeval species ventured from the oceans to live on land, a major key to survival has been the prevention of dehydration. The critical adaptations cross an array of species, including man. Without water, humans can survive only for days. Water comprises from 75 per cent body weight in infants to 55 per cent in the elderly and is essential for cellular homeostasis and life.

When we speak of water, we are essentially focusing first and foremost on all types of water – be it soft or hard, spring or well, carbonated or distilled water. Furthermore, we get water not only directly as a beverage but also from food and to a very small extent also from the oxidation of macronutrients (metabolic water). The proportion of water that comes from beverages and food varies with the proportion of fruits and vegetables in the diet.

Apart from urinary excretion, the other main fluid regulatory process is drinking, mediated through the sensation of thirst.The brain’s decision to start or stop drinking and to choose the appropriate drink is made before the ingested fluid can reach the intra- and extracellular compartments. The taste buds in the mouth send messages to the brain about the nature of, and especially the salt of the ingested fluid, and neuronal responses are triggered as if the incoming water had already reached the bloodstream.