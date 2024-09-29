61-year-old Angelo inspires with determination to run post-surgery on World Heart Day

BENGALURU: Defying all odds and proving that age is just a number, 61-year-old Angelo Joseph, who underwent quadruple bypass surgery a few years ago, is gearing up to set an inspiring example on this World Heart Day. Joseph is now preparing for a 5.8k run for Sunday - World Heart Day, followed by a 10k race in October.

His journey back to health and fitness challenges the notion that physical barriers and age should not hold anyone back.

Despite warnings from many to avoid running, Joseph pushed through, starting with gentle walks before progressing to longer distances. Over time, he participated in events like the TCS 10K and a half-marathon. “The hardest part was not the surgery, but breaking through the mental barriers,” Joseph shares. For him, running became a means to prove that the limits we face are often in our minds.

Joseph’s health took a drastic turn when he felt discomfort in his chest during a morning walk. Concerned about his symptoms, he underwent a treadmill test that revealed multiple blockages in his heart. Joseph was told by the doctors that urgent quadruple bypass surgery was necessary, which shocked him into a reality he had never anticipated.

Joseph - who has a background of sales and marketing, had been facing the symptoms due to unhealthy lifestyle and increased-stress at work, which contributed to his heart condition, doctors mentioned.

Just as Joseph recovered following the surgery, he faced yet another setback. Just three weeks later, he developed a bed sore that required additional surgery. Rather than letting these challenges defeat him, he made a conscious decision to reclaim his life and health.

After he recovered, he began with gentle walks around his neighbourhood, gradually increasing his distance and intensity. As he kept going, he started running, a goal that seemed daunting at first but one he was determined to achieve.

Over the past three years, Joseph participated in multiple running events. As World Heart Day approaches, Joseph mentioned that he is not just training for his runs, but he hopes to inspire others facing similar health challenges. Dr Tameem Ahmed, Director of Cardiac Sciences at Trilife Hospital, who treated Joseph, mentioned that his experience stresses the importance of early detection and rehabilitation. “With the right mindset and support, patients can lead active, fulfilling lives even after major heart challenges,” Dr Ahmed added.

Walkathon held

To inspire healthier choices among the public, the health department organised an awareness walk for World Heart Day on Saturday, where Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao highlighted the crucial link between unhealthy lifestyles and dietary habits, noting that the increasing consumption of processed foods, which are often high in sugar, significantly contributes to the surge in diabetes cases.

“These conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, are primary contributors to heart problems,” he stated, mentioning about the department’s Puneeth Rajkumar Heart Jyothi Scheme, which has facilitated approximately 2,00,000 heart screenings to help protect individuals from sudden heart attacks.