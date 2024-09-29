BDA begins groundwork for Bengaluru Business Corridor

BENGALURU: To fast track Bangalore Development Authority's Rs 27,000-crore Bengaluru Business Corridor (previously known as Peripheral Ring Road) project, which received the Cabinet nod a fortnight ago to raise loans from government lending institutions, the State government has ordered deputation of staff from other departments. The Authority is now busy sifting through land documents submitted by owners for compensation.

A Government Order was published, detailing multiple aspects pertaining to the Corridor. The project was proposed 19 years ago to decongest the city. The 73.03-km circular road, coming up on 2,560 acres of land, will begin from Tumakuru Road and pass via Doddaballapur Road, Ballari Road, Old Madras Road and Whitefield Road, before terminating at Hosur Road.

It will be a bonanza for those parting with their land for the project, as compensation will be paid as the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Landlosers will be paid double the market value for the land acquired.

A senior BDA official said, "We have started crosschecking documents submitted to us during land acquisition so that compensation can be paid to the rightful owner."