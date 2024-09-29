‘Coexisting Champion’ drive to feed stray dogs

BENGALURU: To address aggression due to hunger among stray dogs, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to launch a new initiative called ‘Coexisting Champion’, announced Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner of the Health, Animal Husbandry and Welfare Department.

The BBMP has identified that in several places in the city, community animals are not receiving adequate meal, with many not even getting one meal a day. Experts noted that this lack of food contributes to aggressive behaviour among stray dogs, which result in an increase in dog bite incidents. “Recent reports of stray dog bites stresses the need for immediate to control the situation. Therefore, the BBMP will coordinate with animal keepers, civil servants, hotel owners, health department staff and other interested parties to ensure that the dogs are properly fed,” he added.

As part of the ‘Coexisting Champion’ initiative, provision will be made to register animal lovers who regularly feed the animals. Animal keepers feeding dogs under BBMP will be allowed to register with the animal husbandry department of the corporation and a registration link will be provided on the social media page of the Animal Husbandry Department. The registration of animal keepers under the corporation will start from October 2 and will be open till October 31. Registration of animal keepers is not mandatory. The corporation took the initiative to carefully plan registrations and create a sustainable database.