Karnataka Janapada Parishath gets UNESCO recognition

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Janapada Parishath, known for protecting the culture of the state and traditional art forms, has added another feather to its cap. It has been recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, which was announced during the tenth session held at Unesco headquarters in June 2024.

Prof H C Boralingaiah, chairman of Karnataka Janapada Parishath, told TNIE that the recognition is a matter of pride that Indian culture and tradition, more so Karnataka’s, is being recognised. “We applied for recognition last year. They asked us to furnish more details and it was done. We got the communique on September 26.”

With this, the Parishath will be able to participate in annual international conferences and share traditional knowledge with the world. Like Hampi, this will draw more tourists, and it can seek more funds for improvement and expansion, from the state and Central governments.

Established in 1979, the Parishath has been contributing to the field of folklore for the past 45 years. ‘Janapada Loka’, built by Karnataka Janapada Parishath on 15 acres of land on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, is recognised as a unique cultural centre.

“The recognition encourages us to contribute more effectively to the global dialogue on cultural heritage preservation, enhancing Karnataka Janapada Parishath’s role in the international cultural heritage community,” Boralingaiah said.

Proud moment for Mandali

The Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali in Honnavar, Uttara Kannada, also received recognition from Unesco.

Keremane Shivananda Hegde, director of the Mandali, said, “The award will help us popularise the culture and folklore of this region. Most of the traditional folklore and art forms are dying, but this recognition will help revive them and draw public attention. It will help spread the culture internationally.” The institute was established in 1934, before Independence, and has contributed many great artistes to the state over the years, he added.