Relax meat sale ban on Mahalaya Amavasya, say Poultry traders

BENGALURU: The Karnataka The Karnataka Poultry Traders’ Association has raised concerns over the ban on animal slaughter and meat sale on October 2, which coincides with both ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’-- a significant day for Hindus to honour their ancestors during ‘Pitru Paksha’ and Gandhi Jayanthi.

Association president KN Nagaraju said that a representation was given to the Chief Minister’s Office, additional chief secretary, urban development department, Bengaluru and BBMP chief commissioner seeking intervention. He emphasised that the ban will deprive many communities of non-vegetarian offerings, a traditional part of ‘Pitru Paksha’. “Since we have been traditionally celebrating this day, we need some relaxation from the ban on meat sale and slaughter of animals,” said Nagaraju.

Association general secretary N Selvaraj, General Secretary of the association said that if the government and Palike refuse to budge, they will appeal to the community members to hold the rituals in advance on Sunday or on October 1. The Association noted that the day provided an important business opportunity to small traders and shopkeepers, many of whom rely on such occasions for their livelihoods. Therefore, they appealed to the government for leniency in enforcing the ban.