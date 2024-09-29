Woman dies as truck hits auto near Raj Bhavan

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman died after a speeding truck hit the rear of the autorickshaw she was travelling in, while severely injuring its driver. The incident occurred at Police Thimmaiah Junction, near Raj Bhavan, early on Saturday. The woman was on her way to work. The Cubbon Park traffic police have arrested the truck driver.

The deceased has been identified as B Shalini, a native of Kerala, who worked at a BPO in Upparpete, while the driver injured in the accident is M Ayyappa. The accused truck driver, Abhi (24), is a native of Hassan. The police said that around 4 am, Shalini took an autorickshaw from Benson Town’s Chinnappa Garden to Upparpete for her morning shift at work. The truck, coming from Shivajinagar, heading towards Raj Bhavan, jumped the signal and rear-ended the autorickshaw.

Passersby rushed Shalini and Ayyappa to hospital, where she was declared brought dead. She succumbed to head injuries, while Ayyappa is seriously injured. Police have registered a case, based on a complaint by Ayyappa, and arrested Abhi. Shalini’s body was sent to Bowring and Lady Cuzron Hospital for postmortem.