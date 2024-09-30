Now, knee, hip replacements under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka

BENGALURU: With an increasing number of people requiring Total Knee Replacement(TKR) and Total Hip Replacement (THR) surgeries due to conditions like severe arthritis and ageing, the state government has issued an order to strengthen its health institutions for performing TKR and THR surgeries under the ‘Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABArK) scheme’.

The initiative comes in response to growing demand for these critical procedures and aims to reduce the current dependence on private healthcare facilities.

Currently, only 35% of TKR and THR surgeries are carried out in government hospitals. To address this gap, the government has designated the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics in Bengaluru, as the ‘Centre of Excellence’ (CoE) for TKR and THR surgeries which will provide comprehensive care, handle complex cases, and serve as the primary hub for training and technical support.

The government has also reconstituted a committee responsible for scrutinising pre-authorisations for TKR and THR procedures under the ABArK scheme. This committee, which now includes three to four additional orthopaedic surgeons, will ensure that only necessary and appropriate surgeries are performed, while also overseeing referrals to private hospitals. This will be the sole authority for authorising any such referrals and no government hospital will be allowed to authorise TKR or THR referrals to private hospitals without approval from this committee.