Skinfluenced!

BENGALURU: Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast or simply a fan of weekend K-drama marathons, the obsession with achieving flawless Korean ‘glass skin’ has been hard to miss.

The K-Beauty craze, with its pretty sheet masks and elaborate routines, became a go-to for beauty lovers worldwide. But quietly, another trend has been gaining traction – Japanese skincare traditions, or J-Beauty, which emphasise simplicity above all else.

Dr Sharanya Shaker, an aesthetic physician is intrigued by the sudden hype around J-Beauty which she admits took her by surprise. “It’s like a quiet storm that’s suddenly gained momentum,” she adds.

Less is more

Where K-Beauty is known for its multi-step routines, J-Beauty advocates for fewer products with natural ingredients like rice, green tea, and seaweed. “It’s not just about using fewer products but using the right ones for your skin type. In cities like Bengaluru, where pollution and environmental stressors are a constant concern, J-Beauty’s focus on hydration and protection is particularly relevant,” explains Dr Shaker.

However, she cautions against blindly following trends, saying, “People think they can achieve glowing skin by simply adopting new ingredients like sushi oil or green tea masks. It’s not just about using edible ingredients on your face! It’s about embracing a holistic approach to skincare and being patient to see results.”