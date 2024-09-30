Skinfluenced!

BENGALURU: Whether you’re a skincare enthusiast or simply a fan of weekend K-drama marathons, the obsession with achieving flawless Korean ‘glass skin’ has been hard to miss.
The K-Beauty craze, with its pretty sheet masks and elaborate routines, became a go-to for beauty lovers worldwide. But quietly, another trend has been gaining traction – Japanese skincare traditions, or J-Beauty, which emphasise simplicity above all else.
Dr Sharanya Shaker, an aesthetic physician is intrigued by the sudden hype around J-Beauty which she admits took her by surprise. “It’s like a quiet storm that’s suddenly gained momentum,” she adds.
Less is more
Where K-Beauty is known for its multi-step routines, J-Beauty advocates for fewer products with natural ingredients like rice, green tea, and seaweed. “It’s not just about using fewer products but using the right ones for your skin type. In cities like Bengaluru, where pollution and environmental stressors are a constant concern, J-Beauty’s focus on hydration and protection is particularly relevant,” explains Dr Shaker.
However, she cautions against blindly following trends, saying, “People think they can achieve glowing skin by simply adopting new ingredients like sushi oil or green tea masks. It’s not just about using edible ingredients on your face! It’s about embracing a holistic approach to skincare and being patient to see results.”
Anupa Sahu, a beauty content creator, believes J-Beauty’s appeal lies in its practicality. “Indians love exploring new beauty routines, but also like simplicity. J-Beauty offers that,” she explains. Preeya, creative director of Tvesate, a permanent makeup studio in the city agrees.
“I believe in a skincare routine that’s consistent but uncomplicated. J-Beauty has only a few steps – double cleansing, toning, hydrating, and sun protection. If you follow this, you don’t need to get caught up in ingredients like hyaluronic acids which are seen as must-haves.”
Emphasis on roots
Japanese skincare is not the only thing getting attention. Health has also come into focus with documentaries like Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, highlighting the Okinawa diet known for its low-calorie, nutrient-dense foods with ingredients including tubers like sweet potatoes.
Gauravi Vinay, a clinical nutritionist, shares, “Okinawa is part of the ‘Blue Zones,’ areas where people live the longest lives. The diet, rooted in local ingredients like tubers, mirrors our practices. Yet, in India, tubers are often stigmatised and undervalued. We need to start appreciating them for the nutritional powerhouses they are.” She further adds that along with the diet, the active lifestyle followed by Okinawans is also important.
Adapting for Indian consumers
According to experts, there are key differences between Indian and Japanese skincare routines and diets. “One can integrate J-Beauty’s ‘skin health from within’ approach by incorporating omega-rich foods and hydrating foods like watermelon and cucumber into their diet,” advises Dr Shaker. But as for trends like drinking Japanese vinegar, she recommends consulting a physician first.
Sahu adds, “Trends come and go. The key is to understand why they work and adapt them in a way that fits our lifestyle and climate.” Preeya highlights, “While traditional Japanese ingredients work wonders for their skin, they may not be as effective for Indian skin. Our skin responds better to ingredients like turmeric, rose water or milk, which are aligned with our traditional practices.”
For those interested in following the Okinawa diet, Vinay suggests looking for local ingredients. “Instead of imported blueberries and purple sweet potatoes, which lose nutrients during long transport, we can opt for local alternatives like jamun and black rice, which are rich in the same antioxidants,” she adds.
J-Beauty vs K-Beauty
J-Beauty and K-Beauty follow different skincare philosophies. “J-Beauty is all about minimalism. It’s like, let’s keep it simple and gentle whereas K-Beauty is like, let’s go all out and achieve that perfect skin! It’s more intense,” says Dr Shaker.
While K-Beauty emphasises achieving ‘glass skin’, which is an ultra-dewy finish through intensive multi-step routines, J-Beauty is more about ‘mochi skin’—bouncy, plump, hydrated skin that looks healthy and soft, similar to the Japanese rice cake of the same name.
J-beauty emphasises functionality and long-term commitment while K-beauty leans towards constant innovation.