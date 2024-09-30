‘Turkish suitor’ & gifts of gold: Woman conned of Rs 1.3 crore

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old woman working at an international financial institution was defrauded of Rs 1.3 crore by a man she met on a popular matrimonial app. The man, claiming to be an Indian from Turkiye, said he had been detained by Bengaluru Airport officials as he was carrying a lot of gold to gift her.

To support his claims, Kunal (name changed) even sent her fake flight tickets and teamed up with a woman, who posed as an airport official, to demand money at immigration. Following this, Kunal and the woman continued to deceive Kamala (name changed) for about 35-40 days and conned her of a total of Rs 1.30 crore.

Kamala and Kunal connected through a matrimony app and quickly grew close. During their conversations, Kunal said he wanted to marry her, and mentioned that he would travel from Turkiye to meet her in Bengaluru. To back his claim, he sent her his passport details along with a flight ticket showing his journey from Turkiye to Bengaluru, via Mumbai.

Kamala, convinced by the details Kunal had provided, trusted him throughout their conversation. He then claimed he had been detained. Believing his story, and ready to help, Kamala transferred money to one of his accounts, as instructed. He requested more transfers to different accounts, and the process continued until he defrauded her of Rs 1.3 crore, after which he deleted his matrimonial profile.