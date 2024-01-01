How to catalyse Karnataka police 

By Express News Service

As we enter the New Year, here are some thoughts on what can be done to improve policing in Karnataka

Filling up vacancies and augmentation

Vacancies are a scourge on the police department. The PSI recruitment scam has set the clock back. As numbers do contribute to effective policing, vacancies in all cadres need to be filled up on a war footing. It should be ensured that police are not burdened with non core duties and wastage of scarce manpower is eliminated. The augmentation of police strength is altogether a different ball game and needs attention. Training continues to remain the department’s Achilles’ heel. Excellent training infrastructure, staffed by qualified and motivated resource persons using modern training methodology and implements, interspersed with field visits, alone can produce police officers with a high degree of professionalism. Posting honest and competent officers particularly in senior positions, is paramount. This is possible only if there is zero political interference in postings and transfers which are best left to the Head of the Police Force (HoPF), while he is held accountable at the same time. This may sound utopian in this day and age, but is nevertheless a vital aspect of good policing. Interference in investigation and other aspects of policing should also be eschewed.

Strengthen technical services

Technical services like the Forensic Science Laboratory, Fingerprint Bureau, Computer Wing and the Canine Squad form the backbone of effective prevention and detection efforts in criminal cases and should be upgraded on a regular basis, so that they are abreast of latest technology. Similarly, police mobility and communication should be constantly on a review mode.

Technical innovation cell

The department has rightly focused on the proliferating cybercrime, drug and economic offences, which have reached alarming proportions. For Karnataka police to embrace technology in all spheres of policing, it is desirable to create a cell under the HoPF, consisting of experts with multidisciplinary skills. The cell should not only recommend the state-of-the-art technology that can be harnessed, but also innovate and customise solutions to policing problems.

Conventional policing

That said, the department can neglect conventional policing only at its own peril. Prevention and detection of crime, service of beats and patrols, maintaining law and order on a day-to-day basis, upkeep of station records -- most of which are digitised, surveillance and collection of intelligence and anticipating riots and upheavals should be given priority. For this to happen, supervisory officers should be on their toes and guide the juniors through visits, inspections and reviews. Policing rural areas with the same zeal is a must.

Road safety and traffic management

One of the main challenges of policing is traffic management in urban centres, particularly Bengaluru, and ensuring road safety across the state. Gone are the days when streamlining traffic was left to the traffic constable. The time-tested formula -- viz engineering, education and enforcement, called the three Es -- comes into play even today. This simply means that consultation with the police by government and civic agencies and taking their inputs should be made mandatory before undertaking new projects. Making a budget allocation for traffic education is necessary.

Police morale

High police morale is concomitant with good policing. This can be achieved only when the police and political leadership create congenial working conditions. Adequate police housing and upkeep of residential quarters have a direct bearing on police morale.

All these ideas are not rocket science to police professionals. But the will to implement is the key. PR exercises to improve police image are a poor substitute to fair treatment of citizens at police stations and prompt service delivery. Better policing would depend on adhering in letter and spirit to the Acts, laws and the Police Manual which are exhaustive and provide adequate checks and balances.

This coupled with adopting citizen-centric concepts like community policing will go a long way. But there is no free lunch. Improved policing implies higher budgetary allocations which is possible only through a strong political will.

