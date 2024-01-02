Karnataka SRTC hands out 1crore compensation to families of deceased employees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has concluded the ‘Labour Welfare Year’ in 2023, introducing programmes aimed at enhancing the well-being of its workforce. In 2023, Rs 1 crore each was given as a relief to the families of the deceased employees. On Monday, Rs 1 crore compensation each was distributed to three families.

The corporation has also increased the accident compensation for passengers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

To boost its existing fleet, KSRTC has added 2,000 new vehicles including Ambari Utsav, Airavata Club Class, Pallakki, Point-to-Point new design buses and electric buses. The ‘Namma Cargo’ parcel services will be scaled up from existing 20 trucks to 500 by year-end. The corporation also aims to refurbish 1,000 old vehicles along with the introduction of modern IT solutions, including a Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS) and a dedicated mobile app, according to a press release from the bus corporation on Monday.

Additionally, scholarship amounts for children were increased and new courses were added with about 3,345 children receiving scholarships under the ‘Vidya Chetana Yojana’. Rs 1.67 crore scholarship has been distributed to date, the release said.

In a bid to prioritize the health of its employees, the corporation has partnered with the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology for heart-related tests to be conducted annually and has reserved Rs 2.55 crore for this purpose.

KSRTC also waived 10,364 disciplinary cases against employees with a minimum penalty and has allowed 425 drivers to come back to work. It further said that the bus corporation has won 50 national and international awards in the year 2023.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has concluded the ‘Labour Welfare Year’ in 2023, introducing programmes aimed at enhancing the well-being of its workforce. In 2023, Rs 1 crore each was given as a relief to the families of the deceased employees. On Monday, Rs 1 crore compensation each was distributed to three families. The corporation has also increased the accident compensation for passengers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. To boost its existing fleet, KSRTC has added 2,000 new vehicles including Ambari Utsav, Airavata Club Class, Pallakki, Point-to-Point new design buses and electric buses. The ‘Namma Cargo’ parcel services will be scaled up from existing 20 trucks to 500 by year-end. The corporation also aims to refurbish 1,000 old vehicles along with the introduction of modern IT solutions, including a Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS) and a dedicated mobile app, according to a press release from the bus corporation on Monday. Additionally, scholarship amounts for children were increased and new courses were added with about 3,345 children receiving scholarships under the ‘Vidya Chetana Yojana’. Rs 1.67 crore scholarship has been distributed to date, the release said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a bid to prioritize the health of its employees, the corporation has partnered with the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology for heart-related tests to be conducted annually and has reserved Rs 2.55 crore for this purpose. KSRTC also waived 10,364 disciplinary cases against employees with a minimum penalty and has allowed 425 drivers to come back to work. It further said that the bus corporation has won 50 national and international awards in the year 2023. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp