Karnataka forest department reclaims 6.5 acres of encroached property, worth Rs 80 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Forest Department on Wednesday reclaimed 6.5 acres of encroached property, worth around Rs 80 crore, in survey number 170, BM Kaval village, near Kengeri.

After getting clearance from the Chief Conservator of Forests and courts on December 29, the Bengaluru Circle officials razed the temporary houses that were constructed for labourers.

The area was encroached on by a person, identified as Madhusudhan Swamy, and turned into a plantation.

The case has been under contention since 2006 and the first eviction order was issued by the ACF Court in 2017. It was challenged and the matter had gone to the CCF Court.

A team of 20 forest personnel along with the police were pressed to recover the encroached property on Wednesday. Five cases pertaining to various forest acts have been booked against the encroacher. “Though on paper it is mentioned as 6.5 acres, on the ground, we have cleared around 7 acres,” an official said.

