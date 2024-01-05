Home Cities Bengaluru

KSPCB keeps tabs on pollution levels at Mall of Asia

Published: 05th January 2024 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following a request from the police and complaints from locals, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has started monitoring the air and noise pollution levels in and around Phoenix Mall of Asia, located on Ballari Road.

“There have been complaints of noise pollution from blowers, air conditioners and vehicles. The pollution levels will rise in the coming days and it is a matter of concern. We have also received complaints of rising air pollution levels due to increased vehicular movement in and around the mall. We have noted a rise in pollution levels on certain days and times,” a senior KSPCB official told The New Indian Express.

The official added that reports will be presented to the high court that is hearing the matter and the police department which is addressing the issue.

“We have also noted that the mall has not earmarked any lung space in and around it. It has also not demarcated its residential and commercial spaces. This is a violation that has been pointed out before the court as traffic and crowding will increase once the space is completely occupied,” the official said. 

Sparkle One Mall Developers Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, owners of the mall, had approached the Karnataka High Court after the city police ordered it to “restrict public access” from December 31, 2023, to January 15. On December 31, the HC had passed an interim order and asked both the parties to hold a meeting. The hearing was adjourned to January 5.

