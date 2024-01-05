Not just seniors, adults too can take Corbevax booster

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those who turned 18 in the past six months or so, are also entitled to take a booster shot or even the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to state government guidelines, the Corbevax vaccine is being administered as a booster shot only to those who are above 60 years of age and have comorbidities; experts and members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) have suggested to the government and health department that the vaccination be given to those who are 18 years and older.

Naveen Bhat, Managing Director, National Health Mission, said: “Even the 15-17 age group and those who recently turned 18 can take this as a precautionary dose. But we are not monitoring them on priority as of now.” Adding to this, another senior health department official said: “If the Cowin portal accepts uploading details of those above 18 years of age, and allows a hospital and time slot, the vaccine will be administered, based on availability.”

“The TAC has not recommended that the vaccine be administered to those above 18 on a priority basis. However, since the number of takers for the booster shot is not rising, and the expiry date of the procured 30,000 vials is March, we will be deciding on administering the vaccine to those above 18, in the days to come,” the health official said.

A TAC member, not wanting to be named, told The New Indian Express that Corbevax is suitable for and can be used as a primary vaccine also. However, due to a shortage of vaccines in the state, its administration is limiting it to the identified 23-25% of the population.

“Going by the package insert details, it can also be used as a flu vaccine and is also safe to be given to children above the age of five years, under strict doctor’s supervision. It is also an approved vaccine from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). But despite all this, the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) has imposed restrictions. Its over-the-counter sales have also been stopped. This vaccine can also be given to all as a primary vaccine. It is a heterologous booster also,” the TAC member said.

FOUR NEW COVID DEATHS IN STATE

The state recorded four deaths from Covid-19 -- two in Bengaluru and one each in Mysuru and Dharwad -- and 298 fresh cases on Thursday. The total active cases of Covid-19 in the state is 1,240. An 82-year-old man with ILI and a 64-year-old man with SARI died on December 30 and January 1, respectively, in Bengaluru. A 60-year-old woman with SARI died on January 3 in Mysuru, while a 63-year-old mane with ILI died on January 2 in Dharwad.

