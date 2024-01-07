Do not take cold and cough lightly, it is not normal now, warns IMA

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors and officials from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have cautioned citizens, saying that they should not take cold and cough lightly anymore. The IMA is also asking doctors to be sensitive towards patients and understand their concerns. This has come at a time when virologists and pulmonologists are reporting a rise in cases of people suffering from cold and cough.

Virologists highlight an increase in mutations of viruses. “The government and officials are concerned only about Covid, but in reality there are many variants in viruses where concern is increasing. There are also little options in viral drugs. Thus, increase in use of steroids and antibiotics is being seen,” they cautioned.

IMA National President, Dr RV Asokan told The New Indian Express that there is no more common cold and cough now. Thus doctors are being sensitised on the judicious use of drugs, steroids and antibiotics. “We do not have ordinary cold anymore. Now do not follow the old method of ‘stay and wait for three days and it will go’. If you have cold and cough, visit the doctor on the first day itself and undergo proper treatment,” he advised.

Doctors warned that there are cases where it looks like physically a person is suffering from common cold and cough, but a thorough examination reveals that he is suffering from viral pneumonia or the lungs are severely damaged.

Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director, Pulmonology Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road said that cases in OPDs of patients coming with cold and cough have been on the rise. Studies have shown that if the right treatment is given in the first 36 hours, then the chances of recovery are faster and better. Patients can however wait for 48 hours to see if it is intensifying before approaching the doctors.

A TAC member, not wanting to be named, said there is an increase in all types of viruses. It is also a matter of worry as post-Covid, the cases have increased and this trend of rise in viral infections will continue till March-April.



