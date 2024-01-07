Home Cities Bengaluru

Hand railings at Metro platforms to ward off commuters from tracks

Security checks will be made more stringent.  

Published: 07th January 2024 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Metro Rail

Bangalore Metro Rail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is planning to install steel hand railings along the platforms of its stations given the recent incidents of passengers entering the tracks, which led to disruption in train services during peak hours.

Apart from making security checks more stringent, BMRCL is also mulling installation of platform gates for Phase-I. Tenders have been invited for platform screen doors for the underground corridor of Phase-2.
“We are planning to install steel hand railings along the platforms of busy  stations to prevent people from entering the tracks. They will be placed at the edge of the platforms. At spots where the doors of trains open, there will be no railings. We will make a beginning at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Station on  PF1 from where trains head towards Kadugodi (Whitefield),” AS Shankar, executive director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, told TNIE.

BMRCL is also looking at having platform gates at the stations of Phase-1 in the future. “We have to get approval for it from the union and state governments and then invite tenders. This will take time,” he said.

Anjum Parwez, managing director, BMRCL, said tenders have been invited for platform screen doors for the underground corridor (Reach-6) of Phase-2. This stretch of the Pink Line runs from Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara and has a 13.89-km underground corridor.

Security checks will be made more stringent. Frisking and scanning will be improved upon, a Metro official said. Meanwhile, S Saron, who suffered injuries while attempting suicide by jumping in front of an approaching train at Jalahalli Metro Station on Friday, is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Rail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp