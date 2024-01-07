Hand railings at Metro platforms to ward off commuters from tracks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is planning to install steel hand railings along the platforms of its stations given the recent incidents of passengers entering the tracks, which led to disruption in train services during peak hours.

Apart from making security checks more stringent, BMRCL is also mulling installation of platform gates for Phase-I. Tenders have been invited for platform screen doors for the underground corridor of Phase-2.

“We are planning to install steel hand railings along the platforms of busy stations to prevent people from entering the tracks. They will be placed at the edge of the platforms. At spots where the doors of trains open, there will be no railings. We will make a beginning at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Station on PF1 from where trains head towards Kadugodi (Whitefield),” AS Shankar, executive director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, told TNIE.

BMRCL is also looking at having platform gates at the stations of Phase-1 in the future. “We have to get approval for it from the union and state governments and then invite tenders. This will take time,” he said.

Anjum Parwez, managing director, BMRCL, said tenders have been invited for platform screen doors for the underground corridor (Reach-6) of Phase-2. This stretch of the Pink Line runs from Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara and has a 13.89-km underground corridor.

Security checks will be made more stringent. Frisking and scanning will be improved upon, a Metro official said. Meanwhile, S Saron, who suffered injuries while attempting suicide by jumping in front of an approaching train at Jalahalli Metro Station on Friday, is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

