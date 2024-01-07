Karnataka Postal Circle releases special covers on IISc, Aditya-L1 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 13th state-level philatelic exhibition –KARNAPEX- 2024, organised by Karnataka Postal Circle saw several special covers that were released on Saturday at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. K Kasturirangan, Advisor, Raman Research Institute and former ISRO Chairman inaugurated the event and unveiled covers on the Indian Institute of Science-Centenary Statue, a memorial devoted to the founder of IISc, India’s revolution in the financial sector and UPI. The last cover was on the launch of India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1.

Kasturirangan in his brief address recalled the achievements of ISRO in harnessing space technology for the nation’s development and tremendous activities happening in various fields of science and technology over the years. He also gave insights into the current project of ISRO, Aditya-L1. He encouraged attendees to develop creativity and originality of mind, which will help the future generations.

N Sudheer Kumar, Director, CBPO, ISRO spoke about the coincidence of the release of special cover on India’s first solar mission Aditya-L1, on the same day as the satellite was scheduled to reach its designated orbit.

Theme-based stalls on ISRO and NIMHANS, along with various postal themes, were a feast to the eye for visitors. Approximately 700 frames of philatelic exhibits were showcased during the exhibition and continued to see footfalls of various school-going children, philatelists, enthusiasts and the general public. Winners of the postcard writing workshop were also announced on Saturday.

COVER ON BBP

A special cover of Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) was released during the exhibition on Saturday by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Shri Subhash K Malkhede. Dr Harini Nagendra, Director, Azim Premji University, Shri Surya Sen, Executive Director, Bannerghatta Biological Park were present.

