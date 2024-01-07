NLSIU inks academic-exchange MoU with Singapore Centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) announced a Memorandum of Understanding with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) to promote international best practices in the field of arbitration through curriculum development, lectures, workshops and internships.

The partnership will focus on developing a new module on ‘SIAC and Institutional Arbitration’ to be integrated into the existing curriculum.

Several joint academic initiatives including annual lectures, seminars and joint training programmes that promote the development and practice of international arbitration will be organised. An internship programme will be facilitated for NLS students at SIAC.

NLSIU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy said, “As India aims to establish itself as a hub of international arbitration, NLSIU will take the lead in developing academic and training programmes necessary for India’s success in this endeavour.

This collaboration with the SIAC will help us bring international best standards and best practices to the Indian legal environment, jointly promote the development of international commercial dispute resolution mechanisms, and foster an international perspective in the next generation of arbitration practitioners.”

NLSIU will also offer a new elective course on Mediation in collaboration with UC Law, San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings) in the March 2024 term.



