After Bengaluru floods in 2022, over 150 families still wait for compensation

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Following the flash floods in the city in the year 2022, the then state government had announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 depending on the damages. However, even after an entire year, over 150 homes that were damaged in the flash floods in the Mahadevapura Zone, are yet to receive any compensation.

Former BBMP corporator of Marathahalli ward, Ramesh N spoke to TNIE and said that thousands of people were impacted due to the flash floods in the months of August and September 2022. “My ward was also impacted and over 150 homes, that were impacted during those floods are yet to receive the compensation announced by the state government.”

“Areas like Balaji Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Deepa Nursing Home Layout and Krishnappa Layout were all flooded, and many households on the ground floor suffered huge damages. The BBMP was directed to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 depending on the damages, till date, families have not received the compensation,” alleged Ramesh.

He also said that he even reached out to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar during his ‘Government At Doorstep’ program recently, and appealed for him to look into his petitions and hoped that the impacted families would get a compensation.

Manjunatha, a resident of Balaji Layout recalled that most leaders had visited the flood affected areas and had supplied biscuits, milk, and drinking water for three days as flood water was stagnant at three feet. “Once the water was drained out, we met the then Joint Commissioner Venkatachalapathy and gave a petition to do something about the damages caused by the floods.

However, nothing happened, and now the government, the Joint Commissioner, and Zonal Commissioners have changed. We hope that the new Joint Commissioner Dakshayini will see the old records and consider our case and help us receive the promised compensation,” he added.

