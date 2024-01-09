Sheer love: Tops or dresses fit every occasion 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : We might have gone past New Year parties but being fashionable is the motto for all seasons. That’s when classic triumphs over trends. If you are a fan of classics like many others, a sheer top has to be a must in your wardrobe.

Shreajha Sheethala

For a beach party with friends, Shreajha Sheethala styles her sheer crop top with a sequin skirt. “I wanted to go bling with the skirt, so I was looking for a top that complements it without undertoning the skirt. Since it was a beach party, it looked stylish,” explains Shreajha.

Shilpa N, who hails from Bengaluru but currently lives in Boston, went all out for a sheer jumpsuit. “I was out with my friends after which I had dinner with my family so I went for a sheer jumpsuit with a bow. It gives that little peek-a-boo to your skin but is covered enough for a family occasion,” says Shilpa.

Always there in the fashion scene, sheer had its moment on the runway in the ’90s with many brands giving sheer-based must-haves for your closet. Many inspirations could be seen in the contemporary collections, too. It is one of those pieces that is extremely versatile.

That is precisely the reason why Monalisa Panda, a social media manager of a fashion e-commerce store, can vouch for this piece of clothing for any occasion. “I am a firm believer in reusing and restyling my wardrobe. That is the true essence of fashion. I am glad this season has got the interest of many. I already had a sheer top with me and I have styled it on different occasions with a short shirt, tailored pants, or with a bikini top. Recently for an anniversary dinner, I paired it with a red pleated skirt,” says Panda.



