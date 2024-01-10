Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike chief Narayana Gowda arrested right after release

Gowda, who was arrested in connection with the protests demanding prominent display of Kannada on nameboards and related vandalism, was granted bail by a court on Saturday.

Published: 10th January 2024

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president Narayana Gowda leads a rally before activists resorted to vandalism in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | FILE PHOTO)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president TA Narayana Gowda, who was released from Bengaluru Central Prison on Monday morning, was immediately arrested by the Kumaraswamy Layout police in connection with a 2017 case. He was directly taken to the court and was brought back to the central prison, as the court remanded him in judicial custody.

Gowda, who was arrested in connection with the protests demanding prominent display of Kannada on nameboards and related vandalism, was granted bail by a court on Saturday. However, his release was pushed on to Monday.

Soon after he was released from the prison on Monday morning, the Kumaraswamy Layout police picked him up in connection with a 2017 case, in which Gowda faced a non-bailable warrant (NBW). As he did not appear for hearing, the court had issued multiple NBWs against him.

The police took him to the ACMM court where he was produced before a magistrate, who remanded Gowda in judicial custody.

