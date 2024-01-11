Mental well-being in the age of digital distractions

Dr Mala Murlidhar By

BENGALURU: As we step into 2024, the landscape of mental health is more crucial than ever, with a spotlight on the challenges faced by the youth. The evolving socio-economic dynamics and the relentless pursuit of success have given rise to heightened stress levels among young individuals, magnified by increased competition in various aspects of life.

The youth of today encounter a plethora of stressors, ranging from academic pressures and career ambitions to the omnipresent influence of social media. These factors contribute to a growing concern for mental well-being among this demographic. It’s essential to acknowledge the potential consequences of unchecked stress and competition, such as anxiety, depression, and burnout, which can have lasting effects on one’s mental health.

The relentless pursuit of success often fosters an environment where individuals feel compelled to outperform their peers. This culture of competition, while driving innovation and growth, also places a considerable burden on the mental health of the youth. As society places a premium on achievement, the fear of falling behind or not meeting expectations can become overwhelming.

In the ever-evolving landscape of mental health challenges in 2024, the spectre of digital addiction looms large. The pervasive use of digital devices, driven by the allure of social media and online activities, has given rise to a concerning trend. Excessive screen time not only contributes to stress but also fosters a detachment from authentic human connections. The immediacy and constant stimulation of digital interactions can inadvertently lead to a sense of isolation and disconnection from the tangible world.

Addressing the issue of digital addiction requires a nuanced solution that goes beyond limiting screen time. One powerful antidote lies in the intentional cultivation of meaningful personal relationships. As young adults invest time and energy in building authentic connections, they create a counterbalance to the isolating effects of excessive screen engagement. Genuine human interactions provide emotional depth, a sense of belonging, and support, offering a robust foundation for mental well-being in the face of digital distractions.

In the quest for mental resilience in 2024, recognising the impact of digital addiction and actively fostering meaningful personal relationships becomes imperative. By striking this delicate balance, individuals can navigate the challenges, contributing to a future where mental well-being is prioritised, and connections are valued amid the ever-evolving digital age.

Dr Mala Murlidhar

(The writer is consultant - psychologist, Manipal Hospital Jayanagar)



