BBMP issues draft notification for the tax against parking slots

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) BBMP to cover both residential and non-residential areas parking slots under tax net and also to ensure the owner displays responsibility towards sensible parking, the BBMP has issued a draft notification on Tuesday and invited an objection to be raised within seven days of publication of the notification.

As per the notification, for the parking areas of about 150 sq ft slot for residential, the property owners have to pay 20 percent which is Rs 600 per year, similarly for non-residential properties have to pay 25 per cent which is Rs 1125 per year.

As per senior officials, the move would result in the Palike earning an additional revenue of a Maximum of 50 crores but the main purpose is to bring all the parking area slots under tax ambit.