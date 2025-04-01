BBMP issues draft notification for the tax against parking slots

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) BBMP to cover both residential and non-residential areas parking slots under tax net and also to ensure the owner displays responsibility towards sensible parking, the BBMP has issued a draft notification on Tuesday and invited an objection to be raised within seven days of publication of the notification.
As per the notification, for the parking areas of about 150 sq ft slot for residential, the property owners have to pay 20 percent which is Rs 600 per year, similarly for non-residential properties have to pay 25 per cent which is Rs 1125 per year.
As per senior officials, the move would result in the Palike earning an additional revenue of a Maximum of 50 crores but the main purpose is to bring all the parking area slots under tax ambit.
The officials said, the tax rates of parking areas earlier were based on zonal calculation and this had resulted in disparity and ended up paying nearly 50% of taxes on parking slots and hence now brought in a uniform and standardised system.
"The rates per sq ft for residential is Rs 2 and when calculated for 10 months for 150 sq ft, the owner will have to pay Rs 600. While the non-residential properties have to pay Rs 3 per sqft for 150 sq ft and this would result in Rs 1125 across the BBMP," said a senior official.
As per BBMP top revenue officials, as the police had to bring in a uniform and standardise tax system on parking areas, the earlier rate of Rs 13 per sqft on parking slots in non-residential areas had to be revised and this would result in a loss of about 60 crores, at the same time, the system bring in uniformity and in long run, this will help Palike as well the property owners.